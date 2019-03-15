Hip Hop night in Burnley to feature top UK talent

The finest Hip Hop artists in the North-West will be making their marks at a brand new music night in Burnley.

Organised by AntiMatter Promotions, Enter The Abyss takes over Mavericks Rock Bar in Burnley on Saturday, March 23rd, 7-30pm – 2am.

Britizen Kane – one of the hottest names in the north of England right now – headlines the night and will be joined by a lineup packed with potential headline acts including Snarlie, Mr Corrupt, Just Sean RA, Bruva Smokes ft UD, Lomax, Lil Ky and WizDom along with DJs Dek Doc, Powercutz, DJ Kurt and DJ Raf. There will also be breakdancers.

AntiMatter is a collective of Hip Hop connoisseurs specifically focused on the rap and DJ elements of the genre.

Sean Smith, one of its members, said: “Having been an active HipHop fan for the best part of six years (to add to my 15 years of listening to rap) but also getting tired of travelling so far out of the county to attend shows all the time, I decided it was my duty to join some dots up.

“My great friend Oliver Cheek and his team had already organised shows on his doorstep headlined by top acts like Logic Army and Amy True off the back of a Chester P gig in Corby (Northamptonshire), subsequently forming Enabler Promotions. This inspired me and from then it was in my space to contribute to my local surroundings.

“But on my own I felt lacking. After a local HipHop night at the shift cafe I had Alex (Mr Corrupt) from AntiMatter Promotions approach me with a proposition to host an event showcasing true talent.

“We both had our potential excuses yet ploughed through them, brought Snarlie on board and my DJ ‘Dek Doc’ who enrolled the legend that is Powercutz, DJ Kurt and DJ Raf.

“Like Powercutz, Andy (Dek Doc) is one of the originals from Lancashire therefore naturally well connected.

“His ‘music unites the world’ message is spreading as is the flava he creates with his HIpHop history sets aiming to school the audience on the origins He has been met by enthusiasm from The BBoy Krew due to appear on our night led by ‘Martins Arbidans’

“For me the acts were easy to gather, this lineup had been in the making to showcase for a while now; this event was meant to happen now.

“I myself practise my own unique style of holistic, uncensored expression through story telling overlaying abstract and orchestral sounds, to me it’s RawArticulation. I’ve recently got the bug for freestyling (proper freestyling is on the spot, completely improvised and unique to that moment) to classic underground beats, catch me representing on a street near you. I will be showcasing a journeying style rap set of my own as well as hosting which I am ecstatic about.

“I have love for anyone who has made a contribution to this way of life and any rhymers attending we invite you to bless the packed Cypher to close the night.”

Tickets are £6 (plus booking fee) and can be bought by searching ‘Enter the Abyss’ on www.skiddle.com. Concessions available for those applicable.