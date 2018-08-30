Highest honour bestowed on new Burnley Lions' president Frank

The highest award in the organisation has been presented to the new president of Burnley Lions Club.

Frank Seed was handed the Melvin Jones Fellowship for "dedicated humanitarian services."

He was also installed as the new president, taking over the reins from Jacquie Devlin.

Chartered in 1977, the club has worked to serve the community in Burnley and, since 2003, also Pendle.

One of the most popular welfare activities is the Message in a Bottle (or Bottle in the Fridge) scheme, supported by all emergency services, where personal information important to the paramedic called out to help someone, is kept in a small plastic bottle in the fridge.

Lions are also involved with sight preservation and aiding those with poor sight.

Burnley club members help at the regular Macular Support Group meetings and with organising events

In November last year a successful exhibition for the blind and poorly sighted was held at Towneley Hall in Burnley and members also collect used spectacles for recycling to poorer countries through the good works of Chichester Lions Club.

Burnley Lions also collect food and money to provide hampers for Young Carers at Christmas, help with the Marie Curie daffodil appeal and the Marks and Spencer bag packing for Pendleside Hospice.

The club is also spearheading a scheme to provide hi-vis vests for several primary schools who currently do not have them when children are taken on walking outings in Burnley and Pendle.

Environmentally, Lions have done litter picks and plant over a hundred trees each year in partnership with Trees for Burnley and Burnley Council.

In March the Burnley entry for the Lions’ District Junior Peace Poster competition, from St John’s Primary School, won, beating entries from across the county.

The club has monthly business meetings to plan actions and respond to needs.

The next public event to raise funds is a race night on Saturday, December 1st.

Anyone who would like more information about the event or the club in general is asked to contact Frank on 01282 702348.