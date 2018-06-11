High street giant announces its new Charity of the Year for 2018

The Burnley branch of Marks and Spencer has announced its new Charity of the Year which it has already started raising money for.



The store is supporting a new charity launched to care for sufferers of Motor Neurone Disease.

Motor Neurone Disease Care and Research Centre covers the Lancashire and South Cumbria areas.

MND is a rapidly progressive neurological condition which affects speech and swallowing mobility and breathing and is ultimately fatal.

Due to the nature of the rapidly progressive disease, the team provide outreach visits to patients in their own homes or in the community.

The main drive is to enhance quality of life overall, respect patients wishes and above all to add life to their months, not months to their life.

The MND Care team also provides care, support and guidance to families.

Staff at the Burnley branch of M and S have already had one bag packing event and the next one is planned for this Saturday, June 16th.

It runs from 10am to 4pm and the charity will have a stand highlighting the work it does and also the fund raising efforts to pay for valuable monitoring equipment, education and research.

There will be sweets and balloons and volunteers for the charity will be helping staff pack customers' bags.

The public have been asked to go along and offer their support.