High school musical stars take to the stage

Budding singers have been given a stage to test out their vocal skills at a Padiham high school.

The atrium at Shuttleworth College is transformed into a concert hall on Friday lunch-times as students take part in the "open mic" event.

Songstress Faith Simpson takes to the stage at Shuttleworth College.

Students are invited to sing or play musical instruments as their classmates gather to watch them.

Teacher Lorna Pennington said: "It's been a massive hit.

"This has helped to build up the confidence of our students, they get used to performing in front of a crowd and many have found hidden talents.

"It creates a really good atmosphere at the end of the week."