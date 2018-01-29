Search

High school musical stars take to the stage

Students at Shuttleworth College line up to take part in the "open mic" event at Shuttleworth College.
Students at Shuttleworth College line up to take part in the "open mic" event at Shuttleworth College.

Budding singers have been given a stage to test out their vocal skills at a Padiham high school.

The atrium at Shuttleworth College is transformed into a concert hall on Friday lunch-times as students take part in the "open mic" event.

Songstress Faith Simpson takes to the stage at Shuttleworth College.

Songstress Faith Simpson takes to the stage at Shuttleworth College.

Students are invited to sing or play musical instruments as their classmates gather to watch them.

Teacher Lorna Pennington said: "It's been a massive hit.

"This has helped to build up the confidence of our students, they get used to performing in front of a crowd and many have found hidden talents.

"It creates a really good atmosphere at the end of the week."