High school musical stars take to the stage

Budding singers have been given a stage to test out their vocal skills at a Padiham high school.
The atrium at Shuttleworth College is transformed into a concert hall on Friday lunch-times as students take part in the "open mic" event.
Students are invited to sing or play musical instruments as their classmates gather to watch them.
Teacher Lorna Pennington said: "It's been a massive hit.
"This has helped to build up the confidence of our students, they get used to performing in front of a crowd and many have found hidden talents.
"It creates a really good atmosphere at the end of the week."