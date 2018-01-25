Heroin addict father-of-four attacks sergeant and shouts racist abuse in alcohol-fuelled incident

A dad-of-four booted a police sergeant, covered him in dog dirt, repeatedly grabbed a police community support officer's stab vest, and shouted racist abuse in a vodka-fuelled outburst, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how agitated Daniel Lamb upset and frightened children during the trouble, which started in public in a Nelson street. He swore at the PCSO and called him "useless" and made insulting racial remarks about a visitor to his house, who he was demanding should be locked up.

Lamb smeared dog faeces from his shoe over the sergeant's uniform when he kicked out as the commotion continued in the defendant's house.

The court was told Lamb had got wound up after he claimed the visitor, a friend of a friend, had "smacked" his partner twice in the face and the defendant was treated as the "criminal," and not the attacker. He would not calm down

Heroin addict Lamb, who is said to describe himself as a " bit of a recluse" who hardly ever drinks, has a long record and has been to jail. He is unemployed after - he told the probation service - he "had to give up work due to health reasons." Both he and his partner, who was said to have been clutching a bottle during the melee, are on benefits.

The 43-year-old defendant, of Chapelhouse Road in Nelson, admitted racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, police assault, assault by beating, resisting police, and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on January 5th.

He was fined £100 and was given a nine-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He must pay £75 compensation to the sergeant, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said the PCSO was approached in the street by a man complaining of an assault. He made remarks about the visitor, was warned about his language, but carried on shouting and sweating.

The sergeant then went into the defendant's home to try and calm him down and Lamb lunged at him. He was being restrained and struggled whilst being taken out of the property. Mrs Mann continued: "He was handcuffed and he was kicking out. He kicked backwards, striking the sergeant hard on the upper thigh, leaving dog faeces on his trousers from his shoe. The sergeant felt sharp pain to his right leg."

Mr John Rusius, defending, said the visitor refused to leave the house, smacked Lamb's partner twice in the face and was pushed out, adding: "He asked the PCSO to detain [the visitor] because of the assault, but the PCSO seemed to simply ignore that and was more interested in the defendant."

Mr Rusius said Lamb got over-agitated, saying: "He can't remember much about it. He's very sorry."

A probation officer who interviewed the defendant, said: "He informs me he doesn't normally drink a lot of alcohol. He says after this he won't be drinking alcohol again."