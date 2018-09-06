Heritage Open Days: historic Burnley buildings throw open doors

Two of Burnley's most historic buildings are set to open their doors this weekend as part of the annual Heritage Open Days, a celebratory event encouraging people to find out more about their local history.

On Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th of September, Grade I listed Gawthorpe Hall at Padiham and the famous Queen Street Mill will offer free admission and host a range of specially-arranged events.

At Gawthorpe Hall, visitors will be given access to parts of the 'Downton of the North' usually closed to the public, including the library and Victorian kitchen, and and will be able to use the spiral staircase to pass from the stately family rooms to the Victorian kitchen and meet the housekeeper. The historic Victorian room, portraits from the National Portrait Gallery, textiles from Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, and a look at the servants' side of the hall can also be enjoyed.

The Queen Street Mill will be celebrating 100 years since its steam engine was named 'Peace' in honour of the end of World War One, with visitors able to watch Peace power the mill and hear the noise of the looms in the weaving shed.

"I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to take part in Heritage Open Days, either by visiting an attraction, or taking part in an event," said County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services. "There's certainly a good choice available, to suit all ages and tastes."

To find more, head to: www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums and http://bit.ly/hodslancs18