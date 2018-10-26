Here is how you can mask adult acne

Katie Wright, Press Association Fashion and Beauty Editor, talks to Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh about how she covers up her adult acne

No matter what your age, most women suffer from the odd spot occasionally, whether it’s because of periods, stress or eating too much sugar.

Blemishes can be annoying, but a full-blown acne breakout can knock your confidence – as Millie Mackintosh knows all too well.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, shared her struggle with adult acne with her 1.3 million Instagram followers in the summer.

Now improved, she’s launching the second Millie Mackintosh Beauty Collection at Boots. She tells us how she’s tackling acne, and reveals her favourite beauty products...

Your skin has improved hugely since the summer, how did you get it under control?

“I’ve been eating differently, I’ve cut out sugar and dairy, which has helped. I’ve also been seeing Dr. Nick Lowe and using his acne products, and having laser treatment. It’s already starting to go.”

Dr. Nick Lowe

Acclenz Deep Down Clearing Mask, £30, FeelUnique

What’s your daily skincare routine like?

“In the morning, I use a foaming cleanser, and then a serum and moisturiser. In my tinted moisturiser from Lancome, there’s an SPF, so I use that in the day. It’s a light texture, but gives good coverage. In the evening, to take my make-up off, I like to do a double cleanse. I use Lancome cleansing water, then I use a foaming cleanser.

Lancome Skin Feels Good Foundation, £25

Aside from skincare, what are your three must-have beauty products?

“My ‘Bombshell Bronze’ eyeshadow palette – I wear this all the time, you can do a really natural eye with it, or you can do a more dramatic smokey eye.

“There are eight different, gorgeous, warm nude to brown tones in the palette, which are perfect for autumn.”

Millie Mackintosh Bombshell Bronze, £16, Boots

“I have different fragrances for different times of year, but I absolutely love Jo Malone London and I have the Basil & Neroli fragrance in my handbag usually – it’s my go-to everyday scent.”

Jo Malone Basil & Neroli Cologne, £94 for 100ml

“One of my absolute essentials that I have by my bed and in my handbag is Dr. Lipp lip balm, which is actually a nipple balm for breastfeeding mothers, but now everyone’s using it as a lip balm.

“It really soaks in, doesn’t just sit on top of the skin and feels really nice on.”

Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm, £12