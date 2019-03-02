Here is how to stick to your resolutions and goals

Columnist Dan Donohue, of Fitness Formation, writes about maintaining those goals.

Question. Are still working your way towards your goals or targets that you set yourself late last year or have the wheels come well and truly off by now?

If the answer is no, let’s give it another go and stick to it.

A recent US study found that 80 per cent of people fail and they fail by this point.

The middle of February to the beginning of March has become known for being the end point for many people’s resolutions.

A hopes and aspirations graveyard, so to speak. In this week’s column, we’re looking to put that right, so let’s begin.

The most precious asset that we have is time.

How many times in your life have you asked yourself where does the time go, yet we don’t look to ways of how to manage it a little better, even if it means squeezing just a little bit more out of our day?

Planning and scheduling your time could be your biggest weapon this year.

I’ll use myself as an example in this context.

In June, I’m running my first ultra-marathon. 70 miles from Carlisle to Newcastle. Training is obviously of huge importance, so I’ve been sitting down each week to organise my time to get out and train.

In order to do so, I’ve had to look at when the best opportunity to get out and run actually is and that is first thing in the morning.

As early as 5:30am dependent on the mileage, but in absolute honesty, I’m loving getting up and knowing that after my run, I’ve accomplished that small goal for that day on the way to the bigger goal in June.

This is just one way of managing your time.

We all have time, we just need to look at when the opportunity is there to use it to the best of our advantage.

Learn to manage the expectations that you set for yourself a little better. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it here, a setback is not the end. It’s a small setback.

Illness, working late, having to look after your children who are sick are all small stumbles that shouldn’t dishearten you. Those days will come, as they will for me, but the key is not to allow yourself to be overwhelmed by it.

Take the next opportunity that arises to move on and get back to it.

Do you have anyone to be accountable to or are you riding out alone?

Find someone that you can trust.

Ask yourself the questions of how can this person help me to succeed.

These are the individuals or groups of people who can help to motivate you when your energy is flagging, your motivation low or the voices in your head are telling you to give up.

Consistent encouragement and positive energy could be the fuel you need to get to where you want to go this year.

It’s time to push on and get back to what it is that you want.