Here is how to keep your fitness going when there are 'curveballs'

Columnist Dan Donohue, from Fitness Formation, writes about remaining within your fitness schedule when life throws unpredictable events

As we have ventured into 2019, 12 months stretch out in front of us and within it, a year’s worth of hope and possibilities.

Over the last four weeks or so, we have spoken of how to deal with the festive season to ensure that we remain on track to finish the year on the front foot and how to start the year in the exact same way and in this week’s column we’ll look at a few of the other useful hints and tips we can take out of last year and into 2019 with us.

If you are reading this column with your goals for 2019 already laid out in a strong and structured timeline, then I tip my hat to you.

You are one step ahead of most of the population right now.

That said, perspective will be a friend you’ll need to come to appreciate in the next 12 months.

When we have things meticulously planned, we can often get so caught up in them that we forget that life is going to throw curveballs at us.

We spoke of them in our previous column and they are well, basically, life.

It can be unpredictable at times.

The difference is how you react to that unpredictability and how little you let it affect your ability to continue on.

Setbacks will happen this coming year, that much is for sure. When they arise, accept them and at the very first opportunity, make another stride forwards.

Don’t be so self-absorbed that you fail to realise you will have setbacks this year.

Deal with them and move on.

There is a saying that if you want to go somewhere fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.

We’ve spoken countless times of surrounding ourselves with those who will lift you higher and this may well be the mantra that takes you to your goal this year.

Having those that you can trust, that you can lean on and those who will inspire you could be the difference between success and failure.

One thing we work tremendously hard to protect within our studio is our community.

We have a tremendously strong spine of uplifting, inspiring characters that lift those around them and those are the kind of people that you will want by your side this year.

Find them and use them.

When was the last time you rewarded yourself for hitting a target?

Setting up a reward system allows you to take stock and appreciate the hard work you are putting in.

Treat yourself to some new workout gear, a nice meal or maybe even let your hair down and have a night out. We are only human, after all.