Here is how to get tickets for the Cruelty Free and Vegan Skincare and Beauty Show in Manchester

Every day, the average person applies between 85 and 168 different chemicals to their body via their skincare and beauty routines.

Of these, your skin absorbs up to 60 per cent of these chemicals, such as parabens and sulphates, directly into your bloodstream. A cancer study conducted at the University of Reading discovered that 99 per cent of participants with breast cancer had accumulated parabens in their tumours.

Being mindful of what you are putting into or on to your body should be a priority for everyone, especially considering the number of harmful ingredients everyday products such as moisturisers, soaps and hygiene products can contain nowadays. Sadly, these unfriendly ingredients are more often than not tested on animals, despite having negative consequences.

An EU ban on the sale of cosmetics saw that finalised, finished products may not be tested on animals but individual ingredients and components can, meaning that before some products are even produced, animals are subjected to suffering.

Cruelty-free product labels allow consumers to see which companies are making attempts to reduce animal suffering, however, it’s important to note the distinction between ‘cruelty-free’ and ‘vegan’.

Cruelty-free means that no animals were harmed, which is somewhat vague. Vegan products do not contain any animal ingredients or animal-derived components.

Concerned with the inhumane treatment of animals in cosmetic testing and with a background in biomedical science, Akosua Akobeng from Altrincham founded Kokoa, her own natural skincare range in 2016.

She is proud to launch the very first Cruelty Free and Vegan Skincare and Beauty Show at the Manchester Victoria Warehouse on Saturday, March 16.

It will showcase only cruelty-free and vegan, clean, non-toxic beauty products from a variety of environmentally-friendly brands including Kokoa itself, the highly renowned Lush Cosmetics, Inika Organics, Earthnicity, Neils Yard and Shantania Beckford Eco Tools.

The event aims to change the perspective of beauty in a way that makes greener brands more accessible and easier to purchase.

Along with a glamorous makeup tutorial from one of Manchester’s KLMA, the fair will feature both a live Nail Bar and Brow Bar to teach guests new and innovative ways to use eco-friendly beauty products. Consumers with problematic skin will benefit from two brand new sets by Kokoa: a 30-day Natural Skincare Detox Set and a Natural Eczema Kit – both of which will be available to try out at the fair. As an added bonus, a DIY Natural Cleaning products tutorial will also take place, where you can learn to make your own household cleaning products from scratch.

For tickets, priced from £3.50 to £6.98, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vegan-beauty-lifestyle-fair-manchester-tickets-54567223033.