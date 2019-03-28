Here is a list of some of the best garden centre cafes in Lancashire

Garden centre cafes are a hidden gem.

People have voted for their favourite one. Here are the results:

Cafe at Holland House Nurseries, in Walton-le-Dale, offers weekly changing specials board, homebaked sweets and treats and daily changing soups.

To view the vote click here: Where are the best garden centre cafes?

Barton Grange Garden Centre has two eating spots.'The Riverside Cafe offers hot dishes, soups, sandwiches and a salad bar. Willows is a table service restaurant.

Maple Leaf Restaurant, based in Duxburys Garden Centre, in Whitestake, serves a variety of main meals, such as minted grilled lamb chops, a plate pie of the day and fresh Fleetwood beer battered fish and chips.

The Arches Restaurant, at Embleys Nurseries, in Liverpool Road, Much Hoole, serves traditional home cooked food, hand made desserts and pastries and can host private functions.