Help Burnley charity to bag a boost

A Burnley charity which helps disadvantaged people is hoping to bag a massive cash boost from a supermarket initiative.

The T.E.A.M R.I.S.E. Project has been shortlisted for the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000, up to £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

The Project is a community interest company which offers a safe and accessible environment to give disadvantaged individuals the opportunity to develop, socialise and explore their goals through educational, social and practical activities.

Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout January and February. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.