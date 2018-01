Motorists are being advised to drive carefully after flooding causes traffic chaos on the M65 motorway.

A spokesman for North West Motorway police tweeted this morning (Monday): "We have taken 12 reports of accidents since 7am this morning. Please take your time. Drive to the conditions and #arrivealive.

"We are taking several reports on the network off flooding. Junction 2-3 M65, Junction 23 and M60 Junction11-12 M65.

"Please take extra care if this is your route today."