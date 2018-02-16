Hear Chris’ inspiring tale of strength

A Clitheroe man who went blind aged 40 dreams of sharing his story about how a charity helped him to turn his life around.

Chris Tattersall, a former bricklayer, lost his sight in 2002 after suffering from chronic optic neuropathy.

The illness is an inflammation of the optic nerve, which carries messages from the eye to the brain.

“I’d love to be able to just share my story with a school, a club or organisation or even a company,” the 65 year-old said.

After losing his job and spending the next three years mainly housebound, Chris turned to charity Guide Dogs.

It was then he began his training and partnered up with his first assistant dog, Fable.

Then came along pooches Bobby and Goughy, and through all three Chris found a new lease of life.

Not only bringing him independance, the training gave him the confidence to leave the house and live life to the full.

Since then, Chris has gone from strength to strength, gaining seven word-processing qualifications and a City Guild certification.

He’s reignited his passion for Blackburn Rovers by writing braille articles for the club, has met the Queen and even carried the 2012 Paralympic Games torch across London’s Abbey Road.

Supporting others in need, he also teaches braille courses across East Lancashire for free - and now he wants to inspire even more people by giving talks on his journey.

“I want people to know that even during the deepest of adversity, life can spin you around and set you back on the right path again,” he added.

“For me, the charity, Guide Dogs, was that life-changer”.

For more information on his talks, which are free, please send an email to christattersall1953@gmail.com and to find out more about the charity visit www.guidedogs.org.uk