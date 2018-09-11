Vaccinate your child against flu

Local health Trusts are once again targeting families this year in a major drive to protect them from flu.

The campaign, running across East Lancashire, is urging parents/guardians/carers to vaccinate their children against flu.

The vaccination not only protects the child, more importantly it helps stop the spread of the illness especially to those older members of the family such as grandparents. It can cause severe illness and even death among vulnerable groups including older people, pregnant women and people with an underlying health condition.

Dr David White, a Burnley GP and clinical lead at NHS East Lancashire CCG, said: “Parents are concerned about safety and don’t see the need for the vaccine if their child is well, often not even giving it a second thought. The vaccine is free, safe and painless.

“We also know that some Muslim families are concerned about the fact the vaccine contains highly purified pork gelatine which is used to stabilise the live viral vaccine, but scientific tests show that it doesn’t contain any detectable DNA from pigs. This analysis indicates that the gelatine is so degraded that the original source cannot be identified.

“The decision to have your child vaccinated against flu is yours of course, but we would like you to be fully informed of the advantages and disadvantages before making your decision once again this year.”

Flu is a disease which spreads very rapidly and can be very unpleasant in babies and children - some can develop a very high fever or even serious complications of flu such as bronchitis, pneumonia, middle ear infection, meningitis, encephalitis and very occasionally a child may die from flu.

So even if your child is healthy, offering them the vaccination can protect them against this illness. But it can also reduce the spread of flu and help protect the whole population. Children are germ carriers and can easily pass the illness on to older and more poorly members of the family.

For children, the NHS use the nasal spray vaccine because it protects them better, for longer, and is easier and more comfortable for children than the injection.The flu virus enters the body through the nose and mouth so the vaccination spray is given through the nose so it mimics the flu virus and results in a better immune response than an injected vaccine.

Currently the vaccine is available free on the NHS for eligible children, including:

Children aged two and three on 31 August, 2018 – that is, children born between 1 September, 2014 and 31 August, 2016

Primary school children in reception class and school years one, two, three and four and five (up to age 9)

Children aged 2 to 17 with long-term health conditions i.e. diabetes or asthma

If your child is aged two or three, please contact your GP to book your appointment and if your child is aged between four and nine, please ensure you sign the consent form which will be sent to you from school. Those with asthma or long term condition should automatically be contacted by GP.

If you want more information about when and how your child will be vaccinated against flu, talk to the GP, practice nurse or your child's school nurse. Information can also be found online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/child-flu-vaccine/