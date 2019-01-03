Residents can take part in Europe’s biggest healthcare survey.



From this week, more than two million people are being given an opportunity to tell the NHS about their experiences of using services at the GP practice they are registered with.

The GP Patient Survey invites a sample of people aged 16 and over from over 7,000 practices across England to take part.

Dr Kieran Murphy, medical director for Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “It’s really important we hear about our patient’s experiences using local NHS services and how we can improve them.

“So if you are one of those selected, please take the time to participate in the survey and help us improve services for you and your family.”

The survey provides information about the range of ways people interact with primary care staff and how good that experience is. It is a key source of information for understanding the impact of recent changes introduced in primary care, such as extended opening hours.

Those who are randomly selected to take part will receive a letter over the next few weeks, along with a questionnaire. Their information is handled securely and no-one is identified when the findings are published.

The questionnaire asks not just about the care provided by GPs, but also about seeing other healthcare professionals such as on-site pharmacists.