Patients across Lancashire are 'satisfied' with their GP surgeries

The vast majority of patients have given the thumbs up to the care given from their local GP practice.

Data from Healthwatch Lancashire reveals that almost all of the 851 patients spoken to from across 25 surgeries were either satisfied (44 per cent) or very satisfied (51 per cent) with the care provided.

Concern was raised regarding same day appointments, with half of the people spoken to across the 25 surgeries in the county struggling to get an urgent appointment and 21 per cent struggling to get routine appointments.

And whilst 46 per cent said their experience of booking appointments at their GP surgery was excellent, 39 per cent said there could be improvements and 15 per cent felt the service was poor. The majority of patients (88 per cent) did not use their surgery’s online booking system.

Chief Executive at Healthwatch Lancashire, Sheralee Turner-Birchall, said: “GP surgeries are often the first port of call for many people and our GP services have an important role to play in services delivered in the community.

“It is therefore vitally important that GP’s and the commissioners, especially at a time when primary care services are experiencing increasing pressures in relation to reduced numbers in the GP and nursing workforce, tighter budgets and growing demands, listen to their patients to understand what matters to them and that their expectations are considered and managed.

“Whilst our report echoes local and national issues regarding access to appointments, it also highlights significant issues with people accessing the on-line GP systems and a lack of awareness of Patient Participation Groups.

"Patient involvement is crucial in helping GP’s and the commissioners understand what is and is not working well and patients and their families are they often best placed to offer solutions to the issues they encounter. I would strongly urge GP practices to consider how they enable their patients to get meaningfully involved in their practice.”