Our hospitals engaging patients with mobile phone appointments

Patients in East Lancashire can now receive information about their hospital appointments via mobile phone.

The new electronic patient letters will be issued to all outpatients at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust who have registered a mobile phone number with the hospital.

The new system means that patients can confirm, cancel or arranged to rebook their appointment with one click. Once confirmed, the appointment can be added directly into the patient’s digital calendar reducing the risk of forgetting their appointment, they can also save the letter to their phone or email it to print it off.

Patients receive a text to their mobile phone with a secure link and 4-digit PIN. As well as their appointment date and time the letter also include pre-assessment instructions, essential reading and hospital information.

John Bannister, Director of Operations at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are really excited to launch this new system. It will make the appointment process easier for our patients giving them all the information they need at their fingertips. The system is interactive enabling instant control to accept, cancel or rearrange appointments, as well as the ability to translate the letters in to multiple languages. Overall it is a better, much smoother system which will enhance the patient experience.”

Further clinics, such as therapies, radiology and audiology, will be added to the system as it is rolled out throughout the organisation.

If patients would prefer a postal appointment letters they should make staff aware who will update their communication preference.

Outpatients can find out more about the new electronic appointment letters by visiting https://www.elht.nhs.uk/patients/mobile-phone-appointment-letters