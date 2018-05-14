Nurses of the future are in good health

The high standard of nursing cadets studying at colleges in Burnley and Pendle and working at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust came under the spotlight at the Annual Cadet Awards ceremony.

Burnley College Nursing Cadet Emily Speirs received the ‘Cadet of the Year’ trophy with Cadet Chloe Patefield receiving a ‘Special Merit’ award.

The Nelson and Colne College cadets

In total, 15 Burnley College cadets received Certificates of Distinction from ELHT Director of Nursing, Christine Pearson.

Linda Whitfield, head of Workforce Education and Development at the Trust, said: “The Cadet Awards are absolutely the highest award given to nursing cadets and are testimony to the strong partnership we enjoy with Burnley College and Nelson and Colne College.”

Burnley College Nursing Cadets completing BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Nursing at East Lancashire Hospitals are Sein Ritson, Rebecca Seed, Amber Lister, Megan Hunter, Amy Waite, Elli Smith, Chloe Patefield, Megan Jones, Emily Speirs, Jodie Graham, Imogen Losardo, Esmee Bates, Leah Taylor, Shannon Rea and Molly Crusham.

Nelson and Colne College Nursing Cadet Chelsea Eyre received the Special Merit Award while eight more Nelson and Colne College cadets received Certificates of Distinction.

The Nelson cadets completing BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Nursing at East Lancashire Hospitals are Aimee Tillotson, Chelsea Eyre, Chloe Sanderson, Bethany Anderson, Romisa Rehamn, Nicole Baxter, Leah Farnell, Hafsah Sohail and Joanna Howard.

Following successful completion of the Cadet Programme, the cadets now begin their next challenges – some to university as student nurses, student paramedics and student radiographers, as well as other professions.

Each year the Trust welcomes over 100 cadets who combine hospital placements with academic studies for the BTEC Level 3 Diploma.