New beds for Burnley General Hospital in preparation for winter pressures

Extra beds have been prepared at Burnley General Teaching Hospital in preparation for winter.

The new 24 bed unit will be operational throughout the winter months to assist with the challenges that the colder weather brings.

Patients will benefit from being cared for in an environment that promotes independence and routine whilst being involved in the final arrangements for returning home.

The unit has been specifically designed to enhance the healing environment, promote independence, encourage rehabilitation and improve motivation for the next step in a person’s recovery.

Patients are encouraged to be dressed in their own clothes and fully participate in achieving their goals for that day. This could include using the dining areas as opposed to eating at the bedside. Television, music and a range of activities are available in the communal areas supported by the staff, volunteers and family members.

John Bannister, Director of Operations for ELHT said: “Patients being cared for in hospital can lose their levels of independence and become de-conditioned. Normal hospital wards can also be very busy and noisy with little social space available.

“The new unit will provide new opportunities to support our patients in a safe, personal and effective way.”

One of the first patients to be supported at the unit said: “It’s such a lovely ward and it’s so nice to be able to stretch my legs and have somewhere else to go to that isn’t just by my bed.”