New ambulance station planned for Burnley General Hospital

Plans have been submitted to build a new ambulance station at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

If passed, the station would be built on the Briercliffe Road side of the hospital, replacing the current ambulance station which is located in Dent Row, off Trafalgar Street, near Burnley town centre.

The development would include a two-storey ambulance station, vehicle parking and service yard, and would be built on the site of the old Primrose Bank (Poor Law Institution) and the Burnley Union Workhouse.

However, as Burnley General currently has no accident and emergency department, all ‘blue light’ calls would be taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital, a location the previous site had better motorway links to.

A consultation period expires on June 4th.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The new Ambulance Station document describes the need for the new Satellite Station for North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust to address the demand on the service over recent years, modernise staff facilities and enable a more efficient resource hub located directly adjacent to the hospital.”