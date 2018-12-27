Hospital receives donation for new blood pressure units

A local hospital has received a generous donation to help fund new blood pressure units.

Majrona Karparts of Bolton Road, Blackburn, has made a generous donation of £1,250 to the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Director Imtiaz Sange who presented the cheque said this was a great opportunity for their business to give back to the community and support their local hospital to continue to provide good health care.

Denise Gee, the Trust’s fund-raising manager, said: “I want to thank Marjrona Karparts for their kind donation and valuable support. This contribution will help us improve patient experience. The funds will be used to purchase one brand new state of the art blood pressure machine that is above and beyond the NHS standard.

Imam Fazal Hassan, the Muslim chaplain and religious adviser at the hospital who has been at the forefront of this campaign on behalf of the chaplaincy department, said: “I am delighted that a successful local business firm has come forward and responded to our appeal to raise funds for new blood pressure units at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

"I am hopeful that many more local businesses will also come forward to support this appeal and the work of our local hospital."