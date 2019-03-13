Health care crisis in Barnoldswick 'extremely worrying'

Barnoldswick councillors are campaigning to keep health services in the town after patients were told to travel to Colne and Nelson for health care appointments.

Butts Clinic has been the location for many services, but in recent weeks many of these have been transferred to out of town health centres.

Barnoldswick health campaigner Coun. Ken Hartley said: "It’s extremely worrying that the different clinic sessions are being transferred out of town. It’s vital that we keep health care services locally. Running down Butts Clinic must be reversed.”

Last year, local representatives were hopeful that a feasibility study into a Barnoldswick Health Centre - housing both GP and clinic services - would result in a new building accommodating the full range of health services. But the work was abandoned without any progress.

Now, it looks like all services are being removed from the Butts Clinic building, with users being told to attend clinics at Colne Health Centre or Yarnspinners at Nelson.

Councillors are demanding answers from the health service and will be discussing the crisis in health care at the next town council and area committee meetings.