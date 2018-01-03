Footballing mums’ goal is to help neonatal unit

A team of footballing mums have scored with a £610 donation to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

Twelve months ago, 17 mums whose children play for Globe Bullough Park junior football club in Accrington began training every Thursday as a way of staying fit.

After playing several fundraising matches, the sporting mums nominated the NICU as their chosen charity.

Denise Gee, fund-raising manager for East Lancashire Hospital’s charity ELHT&me, promised the funds will be very useful for upgrading and developing services.

Mum Amanda Leach said: “We are very proud to be able to support our local NICU which provides excellent treatment and care for local mums and their babies.”

Coach Ben Taylor thought it was unfair that all the mums stood at the side watching and supporting their children, so invited them to get involved.

He said: “The final match was against Rosegrove mum’s team who also donated and helped boost the final donation to a wonderful £610.”

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is one of the busiest facilities at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre where more than 4,000 babies are born and cared for each year.

The LWNC has a Level three Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the highest standard among all hospitals in Lancashire and Cumbria.