Ex-football star Clarke Carlisle welcomes baby daughter

Former Blackpool, Preston and Burnley defender Clarke Carlisle has welcomed a new baby girl into his life.

The troubled star's wife Carrie shared the good news with fans on social media earlier this morning.

The baby was reported to have been born at Royal Preston Hospital weighing six pounds and 12 ounces following a dramatic entry with her cord wrapped around her neck.

In September Carlisle was reported missing by his wife after reportedly struggling with mental health issues.

Carlisle made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his playing career.

Representatives for Clarke Carlisle have been contacted.