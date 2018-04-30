Burnley General Hospital staff are real stars

The caring, compassion and dedication of NHS staff from Burnley was recognised as East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s staged its annual awards ceremony.

The Trust’s Capital Project Team based at Burnley General Teaching Hospital received the Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award for their work in planning and opening new facilities including the Primrose Chemotherapy Unit, East Lancashire Breast Clinic and Lancashire Elective Centre.

Hapton-resident Kathryn Heyworth, who works as the business support manager for the Trust’s Complex Care Team, was also celebrating after winning the Non-Clinical Worker of the Year prize.

Patient services assistant Val Clowrey was named ‘Unsung Hero’ for her outstanding work to support patients, families and midwives on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Burnley General.

Burnley resident Joanne Thornton was also celebrating after winning the Quality, Innovation and Research Award for her work with the Specialist Paediatric Physiotherapy Outreach Respiratory Team service.

And a group of Burnley Hospital’s most dedicated volunteers were celebrating after the Learners Lounge Team of Dave Thomas, Moya Thomas, Beverley Burrows and Sally Sumner received the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Kevin McGee, Trust chief executive, said: “Congratulations to the winners and the 300 plus staff who were shortlisted and nominated for this year’s STAR Awards.

“I believe the huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues truly reflects the outstanding efforts of our exceptional staff to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”

"Our STAR Awards are an incredible opportunity to celebrate and recognise the high quality standard of care that staff deliver to so many patients across East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen.”

Fifteen awards were presented to teams and individuals from across the Trust who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of East Lancashire.

Following an extensive shortlisting process, a whopping 329 nominations were whittled down by a panel of independent judges to the final shortlist.

The STAR Awards 2018 were presented during a special event at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Clayton Le Moors.