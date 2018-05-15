Burnley General Hospital's £15m. tonic

A multi-million pound improvement project has started at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.



The £15.6m. ‘Phase 8’ development will deliver improvements to the hospital’s Outpatients Department, maxillo-facial unit, blood room and opthalmology unit.



Representatives from the NHS, Burnley Borough Council, UCLan and local MPs joined East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Kevin McGee and chairman Professor Eileen Fairhurst for a ceremony on the building site facing Casterton Avenue.



Mr McGee said: “I’m delighted to see so many people here who have been instrumental in making this exciting new development at Burnley General Hospital happen.



“Phase 8 represents significant investment and commitment in the site.



“Not only will it provide modern, high quality facilities for our existing services but it has presented us with the opportunity to improve the way we deliver the services within it.”



Work will see the ground floor Outpatients Department pull together three separate departments into one easy access location.



Twenty surgical and medical clinics will be held in the 21 consulting rooms, while a dedicated blood room, an important specialist facility the existing outpatient facilities does not have, will be built.



Other work will include building of a new maxillo-facial unit, which will be better equipped and designed to meet the increased demand for the service, releasing capacity for more maxillofacial operations and clinics.



Also housed on the ground floor, the unit will comprise a laboratory, four consulting rooms and a minor procedures theatre, which all supports the potential for developing ‘one stop’ clinics in the future.



The new Ophthalmology Centre, located on the first floor, will feature two theatres, eight clinic rooms, laser room, day unit and computerised tomography room.



The unit will be able to carry out diagnostics, day surgery, including laser treatments, and emergency eye care.



Construction partner Vinci-IHP hopes to complete the project in autumn 2019. The ceremony was followed by an open day during which hospital staff, patients and residents met the project team and representatives from Vinci-IHP and Gilling Dod architects.



Mr McGee added: “Today signifies a massive achievement as we see the latest phase of our £60m. investment in Burnley General start to become reality.”