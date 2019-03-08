Burnley General Hospital quiet room to get new furniture thanks to donations

Two of East Lancashire Hospital’s longstanding charitable supporters have made further generous donations to replace furniture in the Gynaecology Outpatients’ Quiet Room at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.



Rosemere Cancer Foundation awarded £1,235 and Sarah Bernasconi (Maggie Pearl Parsons Legacy) donated £1,000 to provide a new sofa, chairs and wall art to brighten the Quiet Room which is used on a daily basis.

Beverley Walker, Gynaecology Oncology Nurse Specialist at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, explained: “The room is used for patients diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer. This is a very distressing time for them and the need for further understanding of their diagnosis is paramount. The quiet room is the perfect place for this to happen.

“The furniture we have was kindly funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation in 2004 but after several years of use is now rather tired. It will be wonderful to able to buy a new, brighter sofa and chairs.

“The addition of wall art will massively improve the room, creating a calming environment for patients, their loved ones and friends who accompany them.”