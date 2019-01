A group of Burnley and Pendle slimmers have whipped up a sweet idea to help a good cause.

Members of Burnley and Pendle Slimming Worlds groups have donated all excess Christmas goodies to Pendleside Hospice.

Christina Cope, head of corporate fund-raising, said: "The donations we receive go towards fund-raising through raffles and tombolas.

"Slimming World have again been amazingly generous and I would like to thank them to for continued support of Pendleside."