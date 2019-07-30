Health watchdog rates Burnley based centre for adults with special needs 'good' across the board

A Burnley based centre, that provides support for adults with a learning disability or autism, has been rated 'good' across the board by the Care Quality Commission.

The Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Short Break Service is registered to provide short term respite care and accommodation for people with a learning disability and autism.

A Lancashire County Council run service, based in Greenock Street, the service gives families and carers the opportunity to have a break from their caring role.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is an executive non-departmental public body of the Department of Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom. It was established in 2009 to regulate and inspect health and social care services in England.

County Coun. Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: "I'm pleased that Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Short Break Service has been rated as 'good' by the CQC.

"These inspections are important as they show we're providing excellent facilities for people with disabilities to support them and their carers.

"Staff do all they can to make sure people are supported to live independently and are safe and well during their stay. The service also has excellent facilities and technology.

"I am very pleased to see the positive comments from people who use the service about their experiences.

"Services like this are a vital part of the care system as they provide essential support for people while giving carers a break from their caring role.

"Well done to all the staff at the service."

The home is registered to support up to six people at any one time. The accommodation is all based on ground level and is accessible to all people who use the service.

The care service has been developed and designed in line with the values that underpin the Registering the Right Support and other best practice guidance.

These values include choice, promotion of independence and inclusion. People with learning disabilities and autism using the service can live as ordinary a life as any citizen.

Inspectors found that those using the service felt safe and were extremely happy there.

Staff were praised for having a good understanding of abuse and felt confident about raising concerns and risk assessments were described as 'robust.'

The service supports some individuals with very complex needs and there were behavioural risk assessments and strategies in place to ensure that this was managed effectively, the report pointed out.

The CQC found that the service was person-centred and support plans focused on all aspects of their life. One-page profiles were in place and information was provided in easy read formats, such as safeguarding and complaints policy.

People knew who to speak to if they had a complaint and felt able to express concerns to staff.

Assessments of need were extremely person centred and comprehensive. Reviews were taking place as required and appropriate referrals to external services were made.

People's health and wellbeing was well documented, and people experienced positive outcomes.

Inspectors also praised 'champions' in the service who actively supported staff to make sure people experienced a high quality service leading to a better quality of life.

A spokesman for the CQC said: "We were made aware of numerous positive outcomes for individuals where the team had gone the extra mile for individuals and their families.

"There were enough staff to meet people's needs effectively and staff told us they were clear what roles and responsibilities were required of them during their shift.

"Staff were very competent and were aware of their responsibilities in terms of infection control.

"Good practice guidelines were being followed. The service had a welcoming atmosphere and was extremely clean and tidy.

"Staff told us they had an appropriate induction and had received appropriate training to confidently carry out their role."

Inspectors said that medicines were managed safely and they observed staff undertaking daily medication audits.

Communication was described as 'excellent' within the service and people had access to communication passports.

The report pointed out that the service users were placed at the 'heart' of the centre and staff were extremely caring and knew well the people they were supporting. Inspectors said they observed positive interactions between staff and service users demonstrating 'warmth, humour and compassion.'

They also noted that morale was excellent and staff were rewarded for their commitment to the service.

The CQC also found there was an 'open culture' of learning from incidents and they saw appropriate actions were documented when incidents occurred.

The inspection also concluded that people were treated with dignity and respect and encouraged to develop relationships.