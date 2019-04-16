Health boss's praise for fire service after patients evacuated during blaze at Burnley General Hospital

A health chief has praised the emergency services after patients had to be evacuated from Burnley General Hospital yesterday after a fire.

Tony McDonald, Deputy Director of Operations at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, thanked Lancashire Fire and Rescue for their help after the fire broke out in a fibreglass pillar outside the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre just before 3pm.

He said: "The Trust can confirm that there was a fire on the outside of the Lancashire Women and

Newborn Centre at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

“The Fire Service quickly brought the fire under control and no patients, staff or visitors were harmed.

"It was necessary to evacuate the Birth Centre for a short while and patients were moved quickly and safely in line with our established emergency procedures and there was minimal disruption to services.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Fire Service, and our own staff, for their professional and effective management of this incident.

"We’d also like to thank the patients involved for their patience.”

Mr McDonald added that the Trust was working with the police and fire service to investigate the cause of the blaze.