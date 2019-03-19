Headteacher's tribute to 'imaginative and lovely' Padiham Green colleague

The headteacher of Padiham Green Primary School has made a heartfelt tribute to 'inspirational' former teacher Mrs Janet Ennis who has just died following a brave battle with cancer.



Mr Mark Dixon praised his former colleague's creativity and lovely personality, adding she would be sadly missed by staff, parents and pupils.

Mrs Ennis (62) who lived in Hapton and grew up in Helmshore, had dreamed of being a teacher from childhood, and was well known throughout the area and respected for her dedication to her pupils.

Mr Dixon said: "Janet served Padiham Green Primary School for nearly 26 years and spent 38 years in the teaching profession. She retired on July 22nd, 2016, when the whole school said a fond farewell to a popular teacher and colleague.

"There was no doubt that Janet was greatly respected. Janet was lovely, she had a great sense of humour, and was a really creative teacher, imaginative and thoughtful. She was also a great communicator.

"Above all, Janet was a lovely colleague and friend. She kept the children right at the centre of everything she did."

Highly respected by parents and pupils, Mrs Ennis was named ‘Inspirational Teacher of the Year' at the 2016 East Lancashire Education Awards.

The eldest of five sisters, she leaves behind mum Sheila McConville, son Declan, partner Paul, and siblings Judith, Hilary and Alyson, as well as the late Helen.

Mr Dixon will pay a tribute on behalf of the school at Mrs Ennis's funeral which will take place on Tuesday, March 26th, at 1-30pm at St Leonard's Church, Padiham.

Her funeral cortege will pass Padiham Green School on the way to church. Donations are requested for Pendleside Hospice.