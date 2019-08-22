Headteacher praises students, staff and parents as Burnley school achieves best GCSE results in its history

Celebrations were on the cards at Burnley's Unity College as students clocked up the best GCSE results in its history.

Headteacher Sally Cryer congratulated students on their determination to be 'the best they can be' as the school has built on from its successful OfSTED report in November when it was judged to be 'good' across the board.

Mrs Cryer said:“This is a fantastic day for everyone at Unity College.

"The students have achieved the best ever attainment results in the history of the college in all curriculum areas.

"There is a relentless drive to achieve the best possible GCSE results for all the students and praise must go

to the outstanding teaching and support staff at Unity College who go the extra mile for the students every day.

"These results are down to sheer hard work from the students and staff and the continuous support from the

governors of the college. Special thanks must go to our parents, who have worked with us every step of the way with these fantastic young people over their five years at Unity College.

"Today, everyone should be very proud of what the students have achieved. All the students should be congratulated for their GCSE results.

"They have worked incredibly hard and they can now enjoy their well-deserved rewards."

Chosen for special recognition for their achievement and progress were Ariane Limmer, Oliver Link, Will Pickup, Steven Taylor, Amy Hadfield, Jacob Saunders, Sarah–Jane Burrows, Abbie Smith and Katie Crosland.