Headteacher praises students after Burnley bomb scare drama

A headteacher has thanked parents for their co-operation during a major drama today when bomb squad detectives were called out to a 'suspicious' package found on premises close to the school.

Mr Richard Varey also praised students at Blessed Trinity RC College for behaving in a 'calm and sensible' manner after news broke of the incident at Burnley Cricket Club.

Blessed Trinity RC College headteacher Mr Richard Varey has praised his students and thanked parents for their co-operation during a bomb scare drama this afternoon at Burnley Cricket Club.

Mr Varey said the school had been in 'constant contact' with the relevant authorities throughout the day and had also been following their advice.

All the 1,250 students left the school in Ormerod Road on time without any disruption.

Bomb squad officers have been at the scene of the incident in Belvedere Road for several hours and around 50 properties have been evacuated.

Roads around the area have also been closed to traffic and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.