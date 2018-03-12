Have your say on the Local Plan

Consultation has now begun on changes made to Burnley’s new Local Plan.

Following a government inspector’s consideration of the plan and the representations made, a number of modifications were proposed.

Comments on these modifications can now be made by the public until midnight on Friday, April 27th.

Only comments on the proposed main modifications will be considered by the inspector. This is not an opportunity to comment on other matters set out in the Submitted Plan as comments on these have already been considered.

Copies of the Proposed Main Modifications and accompanying assessments and maps, with details of how to comment, are available on the council’s website www.burnley.gov.uk or can be inspected at Contact Burnley, Burnley Town Hall (via the examination programme officer), Burnley Central and Padiham libraries.

Queries on the consultation exercise should be addressed to localplan@burnley.gov.uk or call 425011 and ask for planning policy.

The Local Plan sets out where housing and industrial sites could be located in the borough over the coming years.