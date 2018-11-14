Have your say on Padiham flood risk

Padiham residents are being invited to share their thoughts on future flood risk management at an upcoming community drop-in session.

Hosted by the Environment Agency, on Tuesday November 27th in the ballroom at Padiham Town Hall, the event will provide an opportunity for people to find out more about managing the impact of future flooding in their local area.

Since flooding in December 2015, which saw large parts of the community affected, the Environment Agency has been exploring ways to better protect the area in the future.

This has included extensive work to identify the best ways of investing government funding allocated to Lancashire for improved flood defences, as well as £2.8m. Local Growth Funding, secured by Burnley Council through the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The drop-in session will take place from 3pm to 7-30pm, and will provide an overview of work that has been done so far, and allow the project team to share the latest developments with the local community. Environment Agency officers will also be on hand throughout the event to discuss and answer any questions residents may have.

In addition to proposals for a flood scheme, the Environment Agency will also be sharing information on other work currently taking place to better manage flood risk in the town and giving residents the opportunity to join a community resilience group to better prepare for flooding and other emergencies.

Dan Bond, EA Flood Risk Manager for Lancashire, said: “We are looking forward to sharing the latest proposals to reduce flood risk in Padiham. We want to work really closely with the community to help reduce the impact of flooding in the future.”

“We have updated models and considered options for Padiham and now want to share this and listen to the feedback from the community. We will soon be starting ground investigations and have been working closely with our partners to develop the flood scheme. Some proposed design options for the flood defences will be on display at the event.”

“We are keen to listen to local residents before we make any decisions on our proposals. We would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about our ongoing work, to contribute by sharing their views and thoughts on the plans and to see how they can continue to be involved as flood risk management recommendations develop.”

For those unable to attend the upcoming drop-in session, information will also be available following the event by e-mailing CMBLNC-PSO@environment-agency.gov.uk. Anyone without access to a computer or smartphone at home can get online via computers at their local library.