HAVE FAITH: Love is like cricket

I am writing this the day after the very warm Bank Holiday Monday and my very slow drive to the seaside!



I was dressed in my summer clothes and could only think of warm summer days that are to come…well maybe!



Some people were playing cricket on the beach, a game that can only be described as “English”.



Most other places in the world where it is played imported it from Britain.



A famous description of cricket to an American enquirer goes something like this: “You have two teams.



“One team is out in the field and that one isn’t in yet.



“Each batsman in the team that is in goes out, and when he is out he comes in.



“Then another man goes in until he’s out.



“When they’re all out they come in.



“One man is ‘not out’ but he still has to come in although he’s ‘not out’, because all the men who have not been in have to go out so that they can be in so that someone can get them out!”



You really have to take part in cricket to understand what it is all about!



Trying to describe what love is to someone who has not experienced it can be just as difficult.



You have to experience it for yourself, and yet it is not just about emotion but an act of will requiring commitment, action and sacrifice.



God’s love for us encompasses all these elements through Christ’s redeeming sacrifice on the cross.