Have Faith

​When you are reading this I will be in the Holy Land. I am on a pilgrimage with about 40 other people.



These past couple of weeks, in the grey wet of Pendle, I have sneaked a peak at the temperatures in Israel.



I have thought of swimming pools and those wonderful hotel breakfasts, but I am going for more than a holiday.



A pilgrimage is a journey to a sacred place, a place of special devotion, a wonderful opportunity to deepen our relationship with God and fellow pilgrims.



Muslims try to make a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their life.



Many Christians walk the 500 mile mountain trek to Santiago de Compostela in Northern Spain.



Many Burnley fans may feel Turf Moor is a place of pilgrimage (and who can deny something miraculous is happening there).



Last Sunday we sang the Hymn, To Be a Pilgrim.



Whatever our faith, we are required to step out on the journey of getting closer to God, to grow into the person God wants us to be, to love others as God loves us.



We are all pilgrims on a journey, life gives us mountains to climb, the road is steep and difficult for all of us at times, but God does not leave us without help.



We just need to ask.



It will be wonderful to go to the places Jesus walked, to visit the Sea of Galilee, to go to Jerusalem, but our faith, our God, is not about places or buildings.



God is with us in everyday places, and He is just as real there.



A pilgrimage does give us time to think about our relationship with God and time is what most people are short of.



This week try and find some time for yourself, be calm and let the peace of God fill you.



You will be amazed.