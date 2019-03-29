Have a cracking Easter eggstravaganza at Thornton Hall Farm!

There are so many egg-citing attractions to enjoy this Easter at the award-winning Thornton Hall Country Park.

From The Great Show Spectacular and superheroes to princess parties, egg hunts, pony rides and lamb feeding with the new arrivals, there is something for everyone at the fun-filled establishment, which was last year crowned winner of the Visit Lancashire Small Visitor Attraction.

Have a go feeding the new arrivals

Get the kids out into the fresh air this Easter and have a memorable day visiting the farm. The youngsters can let off steam by having fun on a new attraction - a jumping pillow park!

A series of special events will be held throughout the holidays. These include: a toddler Easter party on Monday, April 1st and Friday, April 5th, between 10am and 3pm.

There will be spectacular aerial performances and circus workshops to everyone's favourite soundtrack on Good Friday (April 19th), while a Easter family fun day and egg hunt with the Easter Rabbit will be held on Easter Sunday (April 21st).

Superheroes make an appearance on Easter Monday, as does a Princess Party. So, get your spider-senses tingling as the special guests are Spiderman. Glass Slipper Princess and a Transformer too!

So, with magical unicorn rides and tractor madness, science shows with Professor Pumpernickel, special guests and a great selection of critters including tarantulas, lizards, snakes and many more animals, there is no reason not to visit Thornton Hall Farm Country Hotel until April 26th.

Admission price is: Children £7 each, adults £6.50 each, seniors: £6, under-2s £3.50 and children under the age of one go free.

For more information about the attractions on offer over the Easter period, log onto https://www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/