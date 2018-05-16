Have a ‘Béné and Hot to celebrate Miners' 100th birthday

The iconic Burnley Miners’ Club in Plumbe Street is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.

Famous for being the world’s largest consumer of the French Bénédictine Liqueur, the club opened in 1918 as the First World War came to an end.

Burnley Miners' Club, Plumbe Street

The drink has been a favourite of Burnley locals ever since, after soldiers of the East Lancashire Regiment (who were stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, during the war) drank Bénédictine and hot water to keep them warm in the trenches.

The regiment loved the tipple so much, they brought it home after the war and have been drinking ‘Béné and Hot’ in the Miners ever since.

Club secretary Alan Kennedy said: “Bénédictine means a lot to Burnley and the club. When the lads made it back from the war in November 1918, they came in requesting Béné and Hot.

“The club managed to get 18 bottles delivered that month – which was an impressive feat at the time. Legend has it that they got through it so quickly, they had to order more before Christmas.”

The 100th birthday bash will be taking place this weekend with Bénédictine sampling on the Saturday around midday.

Philippe Jouhaud, marketing director for Bénédictine Liqueur, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this special day. Our bond with the club is so strong that you simply cannot have one without the other.”