It’s known for its spirits - of two different kinds.

The New Inn pub in Skipton Old Road, Foulridge, is being offered for £300,000 by Atkinson’s Associates.

The pub closed its doors in May, drawing to an end 300 years of hostelry - which are steeped in supernatural folklore.

Mainly since it underwent renovation in the mid 1960s, strange things have been reported at the pub, which dates back to the early 1700s. Plant pots were smashed in the middle of the night, unexplained footsteps were heard, and occasionally there was a mysterious knocking at the door of the landlord’s bedroom.

One theory explaining it was that the spirit was that of a Cavalier or Roundhead killed in a battle close by in the 1640s, or that a spirit had been disturbed when workmen moved gravestones from a nearby Quaker burial ground in use in pub building work. The belief was so strong that the pub even found it’s way into a book titled ‘The Haunted North’ by C T Oxley, a noted guide to the area’s most authentic hauntings.

“Characterful” Now, you have the chance to buy the property, which is freehold and stands at more than 2,700 sq ft. It comprises three ground floor trade rooms, plus kitchen and toilets having public entrances front and rear with cellars, and private living quarters over.

The agent calls the property “characterful” and states: “Set back form the highway behind a cobbled forecourt the property enjoys the benefit of external space including west facing terrace to side with long rural views. To the rear the former car park offers excellent amenity space, also being potentially suitable for alternative use/development (subject to availability of appropriate consents).”

In a Facebook post in June from the previous landlords, said: “Well now the crazy move is over with we want to say thank you. Thank you to everybody who’s been in the pub over the last two years supporting us and making it the best couple of years. We have enjoyed every minute, every crazy night, every funny afternoon and every moment of being there with you all. We had the best final weekend and definitely went out with a bang....We don’t know the future of the New Inn just yet but I promise if it re opens we will definitely be back for a drink with you all.”