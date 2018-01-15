Hats off to young designer for prize winning logo

An eye catching and colourful design by a Burnley schoolgirl has been chosen as the logo for a new community group.

The Burnley Wood Community Action Network was formed to create a sense of belonging and purpose for residents in that area.

Hattie's award winning design for the Burnley Wood Community Action Network

Various agencies, including Lancashire County Council and the CCG, got on board with the project which aims to involve people of all ages, from children to the elderly, in creating a sense of belonging and purpose in their community.

A history project, detailing the lives and times of people in Burnley Wood, is just one of the projects being spearheaded by the group.

It aims to bring the past and future together so that residents can get to know the history of their community and also their neighbours.

Regular newsletters are sent out and a competition was held between local schools, St Stephen's and Cherryfold primaries, challenging students to design a logo for the group.

Judges chose an eye catching design by year four pupil Hattie Henaghan, who is nine.

A student at St Stephen's, Hattie's prize was a signed Burnley shirt.

Second and third place went to Izra Erturk and Sophie Barker who both received gift vouchers