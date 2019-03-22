Haslingden business supporting Clarets fan's mammoth Burnley FC RunAway Challenge

A Haslingden office equipment supplier has given a life to the fundraising efforts of Clarets fan Scott Cunliffe, who is running to every Burnley FC away game in the Premier League as part of his RunAway Challenge.

My Total Office Solutions, based at The Courtyard in the Rossendale town, are providing Scott with vehicular support on his mammoth runs, which will see the fund-raiser cover over 3,000 miles on his way to faraway grounds including Brighton's Amex Stadium and Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

With Scott aiming to raise £25,000 for Burnley FC in the Community, My Total Office Solutions' Managing Director, Darren Turner, and Technical Manager, Paul Bolton, have offered their time and cars to help Scott on his journeys, helping the charity runner reach his resting points on recent trips to Anfield and Goodison Park.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help Scott with his gallant fundraising efforts," said Darren. "As well as a donation from My Total Office Solutions, myself and Paul are playing a small part in a huge journey for Scott, offering our time and vehicles for a handful of games this season.

“My Total Office Solutions recognises the important impact that charitable organisations and activities have in our local community and we enjoy helping wherever we can," he added.