Hard working Burnley nurses surprised with gifts and treats from staff at Pendle supermarket

Hard working nurses at Burnley General Hospital were surprised with treats and goodies during their shift.

To celebrate International Nurses' Day Kirsty Carter, who is the Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Nelson, put the goodie bags together.

And Kirsty and her colleagues delivered the treats to nurses and medical staff on the busy urgent care unit.

Kirsty said: "We wanted to acknowledge the fantastic work the unsung heroes of the NHS do."

Staff were overwhelmed and very appreciative of their goodie bags which included refreshments and treats.

Morrison's at Nelson promotes healthy eating by educating primary aged school children by offering shopkeeper tours around the Market Street counters which includes the fish counter, butcher's and bakery.

Anyone who would like their school to have a tour is asked to contact Kirsty at champion.nelson@morrisonsplc.co.uk