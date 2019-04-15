Hapton residents scoop amazing £90,000 Lottery win

One street in Hapton is £90,000 richer after three neighbours celebrated winning the People’s Postcode Lottery this weekend.



Schoolhouse Fold residents scooped £30,000 each, after their postcode BB11 5PT, was announced as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Street Prize on Saturday.

Patricia Knowles (79) and her husband Eric (86) were over the moon when Patricia was presented with a cheque for £30,000.

She said: “It’s only just starting to sink in. We only started playing when we moved here three years ago – I definitely picked the right postcode!”

Patricia, a retired watercolor artist, isn’t a big shopaholic, but with a big birthday coming up she thinks she might treat herself:

“I’m turning 80 soon so I might need to have a little party. I’ve never been a big spender though, so I’ll be giving some of the money to my grandchildren to add to their house saving pots.”

Patricia and Eric can’t travel abroad as Eric has been unwell recently, however they won’t let that stop them taking a relaxing break.

“We’ll drive around the country and stay somewhere nice – there are lots of lovely hotels nearby so we don’t need to go abroad," said Patricia.

Sid Hodson (59) was another lucky recipient of a £30,000 cheque. With a holiday on the horizon the win couldn’t have come at a better time.

Sid said: “Wow! This is brilliant! We’re off to Malaysia soon so this will really help out with spending money.”

Sid’s wife Judith was also at home when he received his cheque. She was equally as thrilled as Sid about the win, particularly with the prospect of getting a new car.

“We’ll use some of the money to trade in Judith’s car so we can finally get one that our springer spaniel fits in," said Sid.

When asked why he signed up to play, Sid said: “I love that Postcode Lottery supports charities both large and small. That’s what convinced me to sign up and I’m glad now that I did!”

The third winner of £30,000 was unavailable to collect their cheque however the money will be paid into their bank account.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, presented the winners with their cheques. She said: “It’s been a great day visiting Sid and Patricia in Hapton today – I’m thrilled for them both. I’m sure they’ll enjoy treating both themselves and their families with their prize money.”

With a minimum of 32% from every ticket going to charity, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised more than £416 million for thousands of good causes across Great Britain as well as internationally. This draw was promoted on behalf of Sightsavers which has received over £1 million in funding to date.

Arts 2 Heal is one of many charities close to the winners that has also received support from players, and last year it was awarded £5,220 to provide confidence-building art classes for people who are socially isolated due to their mental health.

More information can be found at www.postcodelottery.co.uk.