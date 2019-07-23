Hapton plasterer caught drink-driving loses licence

A plasterer was caught over twice the drink-drive limit in Fence, when police saw his car with full-beam on, a court heard.

Graham Parker also had an LED light in his bonnet, which drew the officers' attention as well.

He smelled of alcohol when the police, who were travelling towards Padiham, spoke to him after spotting him around midnight.

The 28-year-old, who had a passenger in his Vauxhall Astra, blew 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The self-employed defendant, who had no previous convictions, was told by Burnley magistrates he had been a "danger to all road users".

Mr David Lawson, defending Parker, told the hearing: "He earns a decent living , but of course he has placed that in jeopardy somewhat. His income is now going to be uncertain."

The solicitor continued: "He didn't believe he was over the limit because he spread his drinking over the course of a few hours." Mr Lawson added: "In the cold light of day, he accepts he should have simply left his car in Fence."

The defendant, of Bridgefield Street, Hapton, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Wheatley Lane, Fence, on July 6th. He was fined £500, with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 22 months.