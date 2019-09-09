Hapton 'Big Dig' findings to be displayed at Towneley Hall exhibition

An exhibition showcasing the findings from an archaeological dig in Hapton opens later this month.

The ​Hapton Tower Big Dig archaeology project, managed by Bluestone Archaeology, was made possible through a Heritage Lottery grant in 2017.

Hapton Heritage Committee along with a number of volunteers aided Bluestone in the excavation work and the findings will now be displayed in Towneley Hall.

The exhibition, which will detail the link between Hapton Tower and the Towneley family, will be officially opened by Sir Simon Towneley at 11am on Saturday, September 21st, with the general public invited from noon. It will run until February 2020.