Happy 18th to Padiham nursery and its loyal staff

A Padiham nursery is celebrating its 18th birthday and the loyalty of five of its six original staff.



Adventure Tots Children’s Nursery in Padiham was the brainchild of Rachael Root, who owns and runs it to this day alongside nursery manager Claire, who was also there on the first day.

The nursery opened on October 16th, 2000, after much planning and months of hard work transforming a dilapidated, unloved, old building into a bright spacious nursery.

Rachael said: “Over the years we’ve cared for hundreds of children, some of them now at university, produced 17 of our own, and 18 years on, we’re caring for the second generation of some of our original families.

"We’re the longest established family-run nursery in the area and we’re really proud of our loyal staff. Even the newer ones have been here for several years, some of them more than 10.

"We’ve seen lots of changes in childcare since we opened but the importance of happy parents has never changed."