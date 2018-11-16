Hand-made poppies were Burnley College students tribute to mark 100th anniversary of end of World War One

Students at Burnley College created 2,000 individual poppies for a poignant Remembrance Day memorial.

Advanced level creative arts and public services students, from Burnley and Pendle, led the project to create an impressive display in the college’s atrium, asking fellow students to create their own poppy to add to the display.

Many of the poppies in the display featured inscriptions from students, remembering family

killed in conflict, and poppies were created in a variety of styles, from sequins and tissue, to metal.

They were placed alongside the college’s roll of honour, remembering former students and tutors

killed in the conflicts, and life-size silhouettes of servicemen and women.

As part of the college’s Act of Remembrance, public services students also laid a poppy wreath at

Burnley’s war memorial on Armistice Day.

The students, many of whom will be pursuing careers in the armed forced and uniformed services, paid their respects alongside civic dignitaries, veterans and leading figures from the community. A two-minute silence was also observed.

Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Students created a truly fitting memorial to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

"It provided a poignant focal point for students, staff and visitors alike to take a moment to remember the sacrifice made in conflicts across the world over the last 100 years."

“The volume and beauty of the poppies created shows us that students recognise the importance of Remembrance Day, are united in their respect for those who did not return home and are grateful for the freedoms enjoyed today because of their sacrifice.”