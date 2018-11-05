Hallowe'en high jinks as Burnley children get into the spirit of the scariest night of the year

The spookiest season in the calendar is almost over for another year.
But youngsters in Burnley certainly got into the spirit of Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night in a series of creepy costumes.
Hundreds of children went out "trick or treating" and Burnley's Remedy Gin Bar and nightclub hosted a Hallowe'en bash that was packed to the rafters with ghosts, ghouls, witches and wizards.
They danced the night away to some spooky tunes and took part in ghoulish games and activities.
And Burnley youngsters Amelia Hodgson (six) and her brothers, four-year-old Xander and Danyal, who is one, loved dressing up for Hallowe'en as these photographs show.